Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Yuzefi
Delila Mini Bucket Bag
$525.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
20 Holiday Gifts For Her — All From Nordstrom
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade New York
Wing It Small Butterfly Clutch
$348.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
Muun
Ninon Straw And Cotton Canvas Tote
$280.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reed Krakoff
Mini Atlantique Black And White Multicolored Tote
$3690.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
Reed Krakoff
Micro Boxer Black And White Printed Shoulder Bag
$990.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
More from Yuzefi
Yuzefi
Dolores Color-block Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$695.00
$556.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Yuzefi
Pouchy Clutch Bag
£335.00
from
Far Fetch
BUY
Yuzefi
Suede Textured Leather Shoulder Bag
£495.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Yuzefi
Pouchy Clutch Bag
$403.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
