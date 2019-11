Gooseberry Intimates

Delight Latte Set

$68.00

Revamp your Day-to-Night outfits with our Delight Collection. Comes in statin in 8 divine colors, a new look for every mood. Wear the triangle Bra under a Tee or worn by itself as a Top. Complete the look with the Delight Short and Thong A snug and flattering fit thanks to the lace up back Wireless & Fully lined All straps are adjustable Gold ring and adjuster Delight Satin Fabric: 95% Polyester 5% Elastane. Hand wash