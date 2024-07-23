Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Delanie Dress
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Studio Brandon Blackwood
Mini Jersey Dress
BUY
$40.00
Brandon Blackwood
Bardot
Joie Mini Dress
BUY
$118.00
Revolve
ASOS EDITION
Embellished Stone Halterneck Mini Dress
BUY
$279.00
ASOS
Hutch
Off-the-shoulder Bow Mini Dress
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
More from Reformation
Reformation
Delanie Dress
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress
BUY
$248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tossa One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Studio Brandon Blackwood
Draped Jersey Dress
BUY
$75.00
Brandon Blackwood
Studio Brandon Blackwood
Convertible Slit Halter Dress
BUY
$75.00
Brandon Blackwood
Studio Brandon Blackwood
Mini Jersey Dress
BUY
$40.00
Brandon Blackwood
Studio Brandon Blackwood
Convertible Slit Maxi Dress
BUY
$60.00
Brandon Blackwood
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted