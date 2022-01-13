Cotopaxi

Del Dia Chumpi 35l Travel Duffel

$110.00

At Backcountry

Why We Like The Del Dia Chumpi 35L Travel Duffel Whether your destination is the gym down the street or the Taj Mahal, Cotopaxi’s Del Did Chumpi makes a great partner in crime to get you there. It has a rugged 100% repurposed body and one-of-a-kind Del Did colors—no two Del Dia Duffels look alike—plus tons of features for easy use when you travel, like a low-profile suspension harness, air mesh back panel for breathability, and padded sleeves for securing gadgets on the go. Details A versatile pack for daily use or international adventure Rugged 100% repurposed body holds up to trails, planes, trekking Low-profile harness system helps distribute weight comfortably Zippered organization pockets keep documents and gear easy access Padded laptop and tablet sleeve protects gadgets during travel Tuck-away straps stay out of the way for checking bags Rain cover protects your gear when the sky opens up Repurposed materials give every Cotopaxi product an original style Item #CTXB01I