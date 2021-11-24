Monica Vinader

Deia Huggie Earrings

£85.00 £63.75

Buy Now Review It

At Monica Vinader

The everyday hoop. A collection that celebrates independence and individuality. Deia, italian for goddess. Suitable for: upper + lower lobe Total earring height 1.3cm Inner diameter 8.4mm Hoop width undulates 1.8 - 4.2mm Every piece is handcrafted with 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, reducing CO2 emissions by over 60%. We are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, meaning that we adhere to and promote fair and equal human and labour rights, working to transform jewellery supply chains to be more responsible and sustainable. We work with a number of family-run workshops across the globe that are home to the talented artisans that handcraft each and every element of our pieces.