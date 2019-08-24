Masterfully crafted from anodized aluminum, Eve degree tracks temperature, humidity, and air pressure with unrivaled precision. See conditions at a glance, and review current and past climate data right on your iPhone and iPad. Taking advantage of Apple's revolutionary HomeKit technology, Eve offers unparalleled ease of use, advanced security, and tight integration with siri. Eve degree is powered by a long-lasting, replaceable battery, and boasts truly wireless and energy-efficient operation thanks to cutting-edge Bluetooth low energy technology.