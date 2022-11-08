Beauté Pacifique

Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum

$80.00 $68.00

A light textured, serum-in-lotion boost to aid and defend skin that has been damaged by the environment, procedures, or time. With potent ingredients inspired by salon procedures, this reinforcing lotion helps to fight pigmentation, wrinkles and sun damage. Who should use Beauté Pacifique Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum? All skin types Those with facial redness Those who are noticing premature ageing, or first lines What does Beauté Pacifique Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum do? Improves the appearance of redness Helps smooth the skin texture and tone Leaves the skin more hydrated and plump Defends the skin from environmental harm What makes Beauté Pacifique Defy Damage Skin Repair Serum different? A gentle concentration of Vitamin A to target roughness without aggravating the skin Sodium hyaluronate, a special form of hyaluronic acid, penetrates deeply into the skin to plump from within Squalane mimics the hydration your skin naturally produces, helping to improve your skin’s ability to defend itself Peach fruit extracts contain Vitamin E which helps the skin repair itself, and essential minerals to improve the skin barrier