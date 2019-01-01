Search
Defining Custard

$15.50
At Kera Care
Aids in getting shiny, well moisturized, clearly defined curls, waves and spirals. Natural botanicals infuse substantial moisture into the hair. Amla, Argan Oil and Abyssinian Oil add natural shine to hair and help minimize product flaking on hair.
The Curl Creams Pros Swear By
by Khalea Underwood
Pro Secrets To Perfecting Your Wash-&-Go
by Holly Carter