Rizos Curls

Defining Cream

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream will soon become your best friend for styling natural curls. It defines and holds curls without leaving hair crunchy, creating bouncy, shiny, frizz-free voluminous curls. This product works great on all naturally curly & textured hair types, from waves, curls & coils.Directions: Apply quarter size amount into hand and work through wet hair from roots to ends. Focus on areas that require most moisture. Scrunch hair and use fingers to shape curls. Air dry or blow dry with a diffuser. While drying, apply additional product to areas that require more moisture.