Lululemon

Define Jacket Nulu

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

The first, the best, the original Get a flawless blend with the award-winning, premier edgeless, reusable, high-definition cosmetic sponge applicator, in classic pink. The exclusive aqua-activated™ material provides an airbrushed application and absorbs minimal product, so your favorite formula lands on your complexion, not your sponge. This category-creator is a 14-time Allure Best of Beauty award winner.