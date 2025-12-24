Lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu

$128.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Style No. 79727830; Color Code: 018 A chic way to keep your furry friend’s waste bags on hand, this plaid bag holder is perfect for clipping onto their leash and stashing small necessities. Features: Gold hardware detailing, classic plaid print, suede back, zip closure, clip detail Why We <3 It: A true staple for any pet owner, this pouch also doubles as a wallet for on-the-go ease. Found My Animal Each leash is individually numbered with a stamped tag to act as a reminder of the uniqueness of your animal and to track the number of animals helped so far. Care/Import Made in the USA