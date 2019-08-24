Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Supergoop!
Defense Refresh Setting Mist Spf 50 Home & Away Duo
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A unique three-in-one weightless mist that sets makeup, helps control oil and shine and refreshes your defense against photoaging and UV rays.
Featured in 1 story
21 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals At The Nordstrom Sale
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Smashbox
Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
$39.00
$19.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Makeup Obsession
Fit Fix Extra Hold Makeup Fixing Spray
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Vichy
Dermablend Make-up Setting Powder
£17.98
£13.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
$25.00
from
Tarte
BUY
More from Supergoop!
DETAILS
Supergoop!
Glow Stick Sunscreen Spf 50
$25.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen Spf 40
$32.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Supergoop!
Antioxidant-infused Sunscreen Mist Spf 50
$19.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Supergoop!
Antioxidant-infused Sunscreen Mist Spf 50
$19.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted