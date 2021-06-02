United States
Supergoop!
Defense Refresh (re)setting Mist Spf 40
$14.00
At Supergoop!
A better-than-ever makeup setting spray (with a new lighter scent and mist) that lets you easily reapply your SPF. Reintroducing Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mist SPF 40... We took our customer-favorite sunscreen setting spray and made the texture lighter, the scent gentler and the nozzle better (read: it will deliver a more even mist without clogging––just be sure to shake to activate!).