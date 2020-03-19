Amazon

Defending Jacob: A Novel

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • "A legal thriller that's comparable to classics such as Scott Turow's Presumed Innocent . . . tragic and shocking."—Associated PressSOON TO BE AN ORIGINAL STREAMING SERIES • NAMED ONE OF THE BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR BY Entertainment Weekly • Boston Globe • Kansas City StarAndy Barber has been an assistant district attorney for two decades. He is respected. Admired in the courtroom. Happy at home with the loves of his life: his wife, Laurie, and their teenage son, Jacob. Then Andy's quiet suburb is stunned by a shocking crime: a young boy stabbed to death in a leafy park. And an even greater shock: The accused is Andy's own son—shy, awkward, mysterious Jacob.Andy believes in Jacob's innocence. Any parent would. But the pressure mounts. Damning evidence. Doubt. A faltering marriage. The neighbors' contempt. A murder trial that threatens to obliterate Andy's family. It is the ultimate test for any parent: How far would you go to protect your child? It is a test of devotion. A test of how well a parent can know a child. For Andy Barber, a man with an iron will and a dark secret, it is a test of guilt and innocence in the deepest sense.How far would you go?Praise for Defending Jacob"A novel like this comes along maybe once a decade . . . a tour de force, a full-blooded legal thriller about a murder trial and the way it shatters a family. With its relentless suspense, its mesmerizing prose, and a shocking twist at the end, it's every bit as good as Scott Turow's great Presumed Innocent. But it's also something more: an indelible domestic drama that calls to mind Ordinary People and We Need to Talk About Kevin. A spellbinding and unforgettable literary crime novel."—Joseph Finder"Defending Jacob is smart, sophisticated, and suspenseful—capturing both the complexity and stunning fragility of family life."—Lee Child"Powerful . . . leaves you gasping breathlessly at each shocking revelation."—Lisa Gardner"Disturbing, complex, and gripping, Defending Jacob is impossible to put down. William Landay is a stunning talent."—Carla Neggers"Riveting, suspenseful, and emotionally searing."—Linwood Barclay