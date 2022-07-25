Biologi

Defence Anti-pollution Morning Serum

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Don’t be on the offensive - age prevention is all about defence, and with the Biologi Bg Defence Anti-Pollution Morning Serum you can ensure you protect your skin against environmental aggressors that can promote the early signs of ageing. Rich in antioxidants and phyto-actives, the Biologi Defence Serum is a daily serum that improves the appearance of skin tone and texture and encourages a brighter-looking complexion. What are the key features and benefits of the Biologi Bg Defence Anti-Pollution Morning Serum? Aids with protecting against environmental aggressors Improves the appearance of skin tone and texture Encourages a brighter-looking complexion Aids with increasing hydration Suitable for breakout-prone skin Can be used post-shave Suitable for daytime use Suitable for all skin types What are the key ingredients of the Biologi Bg Defence Anti-Pollution Morning Serum? Eucalyptus Olida (Strawberry Gum) Leaf Extract This extract is rich in a range of phyto-actives such as Vitamin C, niacinamide and natural salicylic acid. Also rich in antioxidants, this ingredient aims to even out the appearance of skin tone and texture, and brighten dark spots. Who is the Biologi Morning Serum recommended for? The Biologi Anti-Pollution Morning Serum is most recommended for those with concerns of sun-damage and protection against environmental aggressors. Rich in antioxidants that can aid with brightening the appearance of skin and with pollution-protecting properties, this serum is suitable for all skin types and can be used during the day.