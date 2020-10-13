Elope Store

Deer Faun Cosplay Costume Antlers For Adults

$29.99 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

RACK UP THE COMPLIMENTS: Keep your head held high as you sport these beautifully sculpted, lightweight, comfortable, EVA foam Deer Antlers LIGHTWEIGHT AND ADJUSTABLE: These horns are molded using feather light materials in a design that contours to most heads, connected by a clear adjustable band FOR TEENS AND ADULTS: Tested for teens ages 14+, sized to fit most teens and adults FUN ALL-YEAR ROUND: elope items are great for gifts, cosplay, costumes, every day fashion, or whimsical wear all-year round EXCELLENT QUALITY: Designed for you with love and laughter by the elope team in Colorado Springs, USA; Made in China