Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
OGX
Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil Anti-frizz Leave-in Combing Cream
C$8.47
Buy Now
Review It
At Wal-Mart
Need a few alternatives?
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from OGX
OGX
Strength & Length + Turmeric Nourishing Shampoo
C$9.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
OGX
Ogx Pracaxi Oil Deeply Restoring Recovery Shampoo
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
OGX
Clarify & Shine + Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
£7.99
£5.32
from
Superdrug
BUY
OGX
Restoring + Bonding Plex Salon Technology Shampoo
C$15.46
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted