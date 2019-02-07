For her latest collection, creative director Carly Cushnie drew inspiration from the colorful palette of the Caribbean. Indeed, it’s not much of stretch to see the connection between that region’s crystal blue waters and the vibrant cerulean silk of the “Contessa” dress. Adorned with a draped collar overlay and cold-shoulder detail, the fitted silhouette seamlessly contours curves, creating a natural hourglass silhouette. Style with your hair swept back to make the most of the bust details and plunging neckline.