By Anthropologie

Deep V-neck Vibrant Mini Dress

$148.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130084320085; Color Code: 050 We have noticed this style features a plunging neckline and is cut low on the bodice. Polyester; viscose lining Back zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 35.25" from shoulder; neck drop falls 10.5" from shoulder Petites: Falls 33.5" from shoulder; neck drop falls 9.75" from shoulder Plus: Falls 36" from shoulder; neck drop falls 10.5" from shoulder