J.Crew
Deep V-neck French One-piece Swimsuit
$110.00$49.49
At J. Crew
Product Details Big news: We took our best-selling deep V-neck bikini top and made it into a one-piece! Now you can take the plunge with a little more coverage. Polyamide/elastane. Adjustable shoulder straps. Removable padding. Lined. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item L2584.