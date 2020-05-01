Good Janes

8 fl oz./236 mL DeepTox Charcoal Cleanser is a potent cleanser that helps reduce oiliness and remove impurities with activated charcoal, revealing clean, bright skin. An all-natural mix of ingredients aid in minimizing pore size and helps protect the skin from oxidation. When you're ready for a skin awakening, go deep. Key Ingredients: Activated Charcoal – Draws impurities to the surface of skin, removing buildup which can clog pores. Sugar Moisturizer – A natural humectant, it draws moisture from the environment while it softens and tones. Vitamin C – Helps even out skin tone and improves hydration, helping to keep your skin looking younger, longer. Butterfly Bush (Buddleja) – A plant-based stem cell native to Europe that has antioxidant properties to help protect the skin from oxidation and the appearance of aging. Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Glycereth-26, Glycerin, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Buddleja Davidii (Butterfly Bush) Meristem Cell Culture, Coco-Betaine, Charcoal Powder, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Anhydroxylitol, Glycolic Acid, Xylitol, Xylitylglucoside, Xanthan Gum, Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin.