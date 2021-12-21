Medcursor

Deep-tissue Muscle Massage Gun

$84.99

Buy Now Review It

【Professional Muscle Massager】This professional muscle massage gun is suitable to use after working out . Helps to break down lactic acid, eliminate muscle soreness, and helps you achieve a perfect body shape. Great for daily use, helps for relieve tight muscles, soreness and stiffness. 5 VARIABLE SPEED & 6 MASSAGE HEADS: The massage device has 5-speed strength levels ranging from 1200 to 3200 rpm, which awakes your whole body muscles, from daily massage to deep massage. 6 interchangeable replacement heads fit your diverse needs and bring you a precision massage experience. 【6 Rechangeble Massage Heads】Medcursor deep tissue massage gun has 6 massage heads. It can fully meet the needs of all parts of the body. Body, neck, shoulder, back, leg, hand, waist, joint massage. 【Long-Lasting Battery & Low Noise】The deep tissue massager comes with a 2000mAh high-quality rechargeable lithium battery. Works up to 4.5 hours per full charge(depends on speed level and pressure applied). Only 35dB-50dB while operating. LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO USE: This mini deep tissue massage gun weighs 1.5lbs only. No complicated buttons to deal with. With one button you can turn it on/off and choose your desired massage strength. You can relax your muscles anywhere. The massage gun is a unique gift ideal for Mother's Day, anniversary, or birthday gift.