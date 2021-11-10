RENPHO

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Renpho's Upgraded R3 Mini Massage Gun - We are dedicated to offering a more exquisite and intense sport massager gun. This muscle massage gun is designed with premium metal housing and super powerful brushless motor, delivering high penetration, rejuvenating sore tissue and aching muscles. Ultra-compact & powerful: Weighted only 1.5lbs, this deep tissue muscle sport massager is ultra-compact and easy to grip. Makes it ideal for home, office or gym use! Equipped with high torque brushless motor (up to 3200rpm & high power), this deep muscle massager gun is quiet and powerful. 5 Speed levels & 5 massager heads: 5 speeds are provided for different muscle groups, aiding in sore muscle relief, relax and shape different muscle parts. Choosing from 5 different shaped massager heads, power on the device, you can start to relax your body parts. Convenient usb charging - No worry about charging when you travel with it in different countries. This deep tissue percussion muscle massager can be charged by USB(Type-C) with the regular phone adapter or 5V/2A adapter, and can be charged by power bank too. Long working time & 10 minutes auto-off protection: The muscle massage gun is equipped with a rechargeable 2500mAh high-quality lithium battery, and it can power a weeks' worth of workouts after fully charging. 10-minute auto-off feature for safety consideration.