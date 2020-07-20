Mented Cosmetics

Deep Tan Nude Lip Gloss, Send Nudes

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

DEEP TAN SHADE - Send Nudes is a truly nude gloss for brown beauties of all hues. This sexy deep tan will be a staple in your makeup bag. The shade gives off a polished look ideal for work, nights out, or anytime you want to look put together. MADE FROM SAFE INGREDIENTS - The products you apply on your face have a direct impact on your skin so it’s important to check the ingredients. Our Send Nudes lip gloss is vegan, non-toxic, and paraben-free. This means that you are safe from harmful synthetic ingredients and makeup preservatives. CRUELTY-FREE LIP GLOSS - Going cruelty-free is better for you and for the planet. Our lip gloss did not undergo animal testing. This is not only good for the animals but also for your overall health. Support an amazing ethical cause by purchasing cruelty-free products like Mented Cosmetics. HIGHLY BUILDABLE - Our Send Nudes lip gloss is buildable so that you can create your desired look. Choose how much color you want! You can apply one coat for a touch of color and layer two to three coats for bolder and brighter lips. UNIVERSALLY FLATTERING - As our lip gloss has been tried and tested by women of color, Send Nudes is guaranteed to flatter any complexion of any hue. Whether you're in a No Makeup Makeup mood or you want your glam eyeshadow to stand out, Send Nudes is the perfect lip gloss to complete your look.