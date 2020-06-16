This Works

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Bask in the ambience created by the this works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. Infused with the deliciously floral scents of Lavender, Chamomile and Vetivert, the spray lingers on bed linen and in the air, allowing you to breathe in the delicate fragrance until you drift off to sleep. The key to rested, radiant skin is a good night’s sleep, so allow yourself to recharge surrounded by a gloriously soothing aroma. Vegan and cruelty free.