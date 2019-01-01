This Works

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 75ml

£15.00 £12.00

Buy Now Review It

At BeautyBay.com

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is a calming room spray designed to help induce a deep, restful sleep. Infused with Essential Oils of Lavender, Vetivert and Wild Chamomile, Deep Sleep Pillow Spray helps you to wind down after a hectic day by soothing the body and mind. This best-selling, natural sleep aid fragrances the room whilst calming your nerves and will become your must-have sleep solution. The best beauty secret there is, Deep Sleep Pillow Spray has a highly effective formula which encourages a natural deep sleep so that you wake looking and feeling fantastic.