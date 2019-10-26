Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
This Works
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
ENJOY 15% OFF WHEN YOU SIGN UP FOR EMAILS
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Briella Pillow
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Throw Pillow
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Minna
Formas Ii Pillow 20x20
$180.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
SUNO for Anthropologie
Norterra Euro Sham
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from This Works
This Works
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Scented Candle 220g
$27.50
from
Selfridges
BUY
This Works
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
$29.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
This Works
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
$29.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
This Works
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
$29.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Velvet Thelma Pillow
$58.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
promoted
Brookstone
Brookstone® N-a-p® Heated Faux Fur Throw
$69.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
promoted
Therapedic
Therapedic® Trucool® Mattress Pad
$149.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
promoted
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-pedic® Tempur Standard Neck Pillow
$99.99
$79.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted