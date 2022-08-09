This Works

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (2.5 Fl. Oz.)

$30.00 $24.00

Knowing that a good night's sleep is the pivotable first step in any beauty regimen, This Works created their Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. This miracle solution helps you relax by fragrancing your bed with a soothing and calming scent. The sleep aid spray is infused with essential oils that help you fall asleep faster and enjoy every minute of your relaxing slumber. Key Ingredients: Lavender, Vetivert and Wild Chamomile Oils: soothe your body and mind Key Benefits: Natural pillow spray helps you fall asleep faster Calming fragrance helps you to enjoy a deeper, more restful sleep Helps users wake up more refreshed in the morning Suitable to use during pregnancy Clinical Study Results: 97% slept better 89% fell asleep faster 98% felt more refreshed in the morning 100% would recommend deep sleep pillow spray to a friend* *In a study of 100 subjects and 100 ex-prescription users compared to no product.