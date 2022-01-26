This Works

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Want in on one of the best beauty secrets? Get set for your best sleep yet with this stress-relieving pillow spray and wake up fresh-faced. Feel the stresses of the day melt away with a few spritzes of this aromatic spray on your pillow. Formulated with 100% natural essential oils of lavender, vetiver and wild chamomile to relieve tension, settle nerves and calm the body and mind, promoting a better sleep. Key ingredients: Lavender: aids stress and anxiety by soothing the senses. Chamomile: soothes tension and promotes a deeper sleep. Vetiver: calms insomnia, fatigue, anxiety and depression. Made without: Animal products, parabens, phthalates, sulphates and synthetic fragrance. Pair it with: This Works Deep Sleep Breathe In This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak This Works Deep Sleep Night Oil