This Works

Deep Sleep Heavenly Scented Candle

$27.50

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Trouble sleeping? This Works is on hand to send you into a blissful, stress-free slumber with its Deep Sleep Heavenly candle. Ideal for burning before bed, the hand-blended wax is enriched with pure essential oils and infused with notes of refreshing natural lavender and camomile. Wind down and relax as you take in the soothing scent, calming your mind and increasing inner peace.