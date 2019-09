Sienna X

Deep Self Tan Tinted Lotion

£23.95

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

If you’re looking for a deep but natural-looking holiday glow, then you’ll love the Sienna X Deep Self Tan Tinted Lotion. The lotion formula is streak-free, and also has a strong guide colour to guarantee you a flawless, even application. Enriched with nourishing