Aromatherapy Associates
Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil
$71.00
At Aromatherapy Associates
Winner of 'Best Bath Product’ at the Marie Claire Skin Awards 2020 and a Tatler Beauty Award. Ease into sublimely relaxing aromas of earthy Vetivert, soothing Camomile and comforting Sandalwood with our multiple award-winning Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil. Created by our founder to address her own insomnia, this naturally relieving and intensely calming blend of oils shrugs off daily fatigue, slows a racing mind and readies you for undisturbed, restorative sleep.