Nioxin
Deep Protect Density Mask 150ml
£22.90
At LookFantastic
Reinforce thinning hair with NIOXIN Deep Protect Density Mask, a lightweight hair mask that expertly strengthens and protects damaged hair to help reduce breakage. Formulated with Densiprotect technology, the professional hair treatment deeply conditions dry or colour-treated hair, helping to fortify weak strands and protect against damage to minimise breakage. After use, hair feels stronger with improved manageability and smoothness.