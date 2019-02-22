Nioxin

Deep Protect Density Mask 150ml

£22.90

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Reinforce thinning hair with NIOXIN Deep Protect Density Mask, a lightweight hair mask that expertly strengthens and protects damaged hair to help reduce breakage. Formulated with Densiprotect technology, the professional hair treatment deeply conditions dry or colour-treated hair, helping to fortify weak strands and protect against damage to minimise breakage. After use, hair feels stronger with improved manageability and smoothness.