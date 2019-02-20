Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Deep Plunge Tiered Midi Prom Dress
$103.00
$82.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Dress by ASOS DESIGN All-white, alright?. Fully lined. Plunge neck. Take a dive. Tiered design. Side-zip fastening. Regular fit. A standard cut for a classic shape.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Noir Coquette Dress
$224.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Bretta Dress
$1400.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
DETAILS
A.L.C.
Evangeline Linen-silk One-shoulder Dress
$455.00
$159.50
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Freda Ballgown
$250.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Textured High Neck Top
$48.00
$38.40
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted