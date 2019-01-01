Ghost

Deep Night Eau De Toilette 50ml Christmas Gift Set For Her

£39.00 £26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Gift Set Contains- Ghost Deep Night EDT 50ml- Ghost Deep Night EDT 10ml- Eyeshadow Palette- Make-up brush- Cosmetic bag- Lip Gloss 5mlFragrance NotesTop notes - Night Blooming Cereus, RoseHeart notes - Apricot, Peach, Woodsy notesBase notes - Musk, Amber, VanillaFragrance familyOriental vanillaThe FragranceGet spellbound with the six piece Deep Night gift set, bringing together a full size fragrance and a collection of limited editions inspired by its fusion of magic and the unknown. Glossy dark Lip Gloss, powerful eyeshadow palette, a matt black make up brush and a travelsize edt are wrapped up with a luxurious cosmetic bag. Deep Night opens with addictive notes of Indian rose and belle de nuit flower. A heart of ripe peach and moon flower is woven with rich base notes of vanilla orchid and precious wood, for a powerful, mysterious close.Ghost’s Top Tip: Have you tried finishing your party look with a spritz of fragrance in your hair? It helps keep your scent lasting well into the starry night, or even till the early morning.