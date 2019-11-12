Lonfrote

Deep Molded Sleep Mask

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

✔UNIQUE BLOCKING LIGHT DESIGN: Human engineering contour can improve 99% lightproof performance and reduced 95% pressure, more suitable for any height of nose ✔OPEN EYES FREELY: Deep eye cup design with contoured bulge supports a plenty of space for your eyes and never touch your eyelash/eyelid/eye makeup, no pressure at all ✔SKIN-FRIENDLY AND SOFT: Light and breathable material and smooth fabric let you release your facial stress and help get into sleep rapidly, and besides, high quality sponge is featured with deformation and no smell ✔FULLY ADJUSTABLE: Flexible and durable to surround your head comfortably, the strap is high elastic and easily will not catch your hair, give more comfortable space for ears, suitable for any size of head ✔HELP-YOU-SLEEP PATTERN: Exclusive star-moon pattern combining with its natural tones makes the quiet environment, which increases people’s sleep desire, and helps you have restful sleep