Beauty Pie

Deep Moisture Miracle Cream

$60.00 $19.00

‎Then this may be your new favourite product! Using high-tech nano-fluidization to encapsulate three forms of HA, our favourite lab in Japan has created an incredibly light-textured but deep-moisturising skin beautifying elixir. They've pumped it up with Idealift (4%) and Exopolysaccharides (1%) for wrinkle-filling and skin firming, plus Flower Antioxidants to make one of the best moisturizers for dry skin we've ever tried! Use it alone, or over a serum or Superdrops!