FRAMA

Deep Forest | Scented Candle | 60 G

$39.62

Buy Now Review It

At FRAMA

In the suggestive ritual of turning light into fragrance to enhance spatial experiences, Deep Forest Scented Candle sets an ambiance in the surrounding space with a comforting and evocative scent. Deep Forest is an earthy and herbaceous fragrance reminiscent of the wild Abies fir woods of Korea. Their monumental forests endure long, cool winters and warm, humid summers. Offering a fusion of grounded greens and gentle blossoms, this scent brings both wistfulness and a quest for new beginnings. Earthenware and steam. A yearning for a smell intrinsically tied to our human nature.