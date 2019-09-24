Naturopathica

Deep Forest Bath & Body Oil

Give your skin the silky-smooth makeover it deserves with Naturopathica's Deep Forest Bath and Body Oil. Enriched with earthly essential oils, this moisturizing body oil invigorates both mind and body as it clarifies and revitalizes your skin. Nordic spas have traditionally used balsam fir and pine to ward off seasonal blues. Key Ingredients: Evergreen Essential Oils: balsam fir and grand fir oils help clear the mind and re-energize the senses. Pine Essential Oil: known as a refreshing and invigorating oil for the mind and body. Citrus Essential Oils: red mandarin and bergamot help revitalize and lift spirits. Lemongrass Leaf Oil: has an energizing citrus scent as well as clarifying benefits. Key Benefits: Boosts natural immunity. Promotes circulation. Nourishes the skin barrier.