Briogeo

Deep Conditioning Mask

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

For those with dry, damaged hair. 2020 Allure Reader's Choice Award - Best Conditioner. In a clinical study, hair treated with the Deep Conditioning Mask showed a 75% reduction in breakage after 3 uses compared to untreated hair. Cruelty-Free Hair Care. Free samples with your order. Easy 30-Day Returns.