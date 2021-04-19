Micmas Remix

OVERVIEW: Our MicMas ReMiX Deep Conditioner Oil keeps it fresh to get to the root of healthy hair. 100% all natural ingredients feed the hair by providing nourishment and hydration. It helps improve manageability, texture and shine while aiding in hair growth. It mixes well with shampoo/conditioner as a nutrient rich boost or you can use it on its own if you prefer only natural ingredients. MicMas ReMiX Deep Conditioner feeds your follicles the nutrients needed to have beautiful lustrous healthy hair. Absolutely no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, paraffins, propylene glycol, DEA, synthetic color, synthetic fragrance, mineral oil and no animal testing. We buy and blend essential ingredients in small batches to ensure the best quality and freshness. NOTE: If you are pregnant, nursing or have a health condition, please consult with your doctor before using essential oils. Be aware of the type of hair that you have. Applying oil to limp and thin hair that is prone to getting oily will probably just make it greasier and heavier. DETAILS: ORGANIC UNREFINED & COLD-PRESSED EXTRA VIRGIN COCONUT OIL • Will keep your scalp free of microorganisms that could cause problems such as dandruff, seborrhea, and pruritus. • It widens the lumen of the blood vessels, providing nutrients aiding healthy circulation to your scalp which promotes a healthy scalp, encourages healthy hair growth and prevents loss of hair. • Nourishes dry, damaged and brittle hair providing essential proteins to rejuvenate hair very quickly. • USDA certified organic, kosher and gluten free. Non-GMO project verified. Free of pesticides, bleach and hexane. UNREFINED SHEA BUTTER • Soothes dry itchy scalp. • Absorbs easily into the scalp and does not clog the pores. • Shea butter has emollient qualities high in fatty acids that makes it excellent for locking in moisture. • All-natural, chemical-free. ORGANIC ARGAN OIL • Rich in Omega 9, Essential Fatty Acids, Squalene and Antioxidants that nourishes dry scalp. • 100% pure certified organic premium quality, non-diluted, with no fillers or additives. ORGANIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL • Helps prevent and stop hair loss due to the production of a hormone, called DHT (dihydrotestosterone), which is hampered when olive oil is applied to the scalp. • Adds moisture to the scalp. • Heals scaly and dry scalp. • Has antibacterial properties and antifungal properties that fight off scalp problems such as dandruff. PURE GRAPESEED OIL • Contains vitamin E and a high amount of linoleic acid, a type of omega-6 fatty acid that helps combat dryness by providing protection against moisture. • Is very rich in vitamins, minerals and protein that has regenerative and moisturizing properties. • Regular use solves the problem of dandruff and reduces seborrheic dermatitis. RAW MANGO BUTTER • Restores and maintains moisture plus promotes cell regeneration when applied to the scalp which results in hair growth. • Contains high levels of antioxidants and beneficial vitamins A, C, and E. It has been proven that vitamins A and C have a direct influence on hair growth. .• An extremely effective sunscreen for the scalp and hair. • Keeps hair well nourished, as wells as looking and feeling healthy. RAW HONEY • Acts as a humectant and prevents hair loss by preventing loss of moisture. The high sugar content of honey helps to retain water and thereby maintains moisture content of hair. In fact this moisture content helps to keep the cuticle soft. • The anti-bacterial property of honey helps to have a healthy scalp. This in turn reduces the risk of dandruff and hair fall. • Serves as an excellent conditioner to the hair. • Makes the hair shiny and lustrous. Lost shine can be brought back with honey.