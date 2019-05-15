Caudalie

Deep Cleansing Exfoliator

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Purify and refine your skin without drying it out with Caudalie’s Deep Cleansing Exfoliator, a beautifully natural way of achieving a clear, radiant complexion. Natural micro-grains – derived from corn – offer physical exfoliation, removing dead, dulling cells to leave skin feeling both smooth and free from impurities. Containing 97% ingredients of natural origin, the formula also features a soothing, refreshing cocktail of grapefruit, mint and sweet orange, alongside sunflower seed oil to soften and smooth skin. A trusty treat for all skin types, this is particularly good for combination to oily skin.