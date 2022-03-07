ELEVEN Australia

A deeply cleansing shampoo to remove oil and product buildup. When you want to hit the ‘restore factory settings’ button on your hair, reach for the ELEVEN Australia Deep Clean Shampoo. This detox shampoo removes excess oil, sweat, and leftover styling products. Whether that sounds like a bit of you all the time, or you need an occasional deep cleanse, it’s a winner. Expect to feel refreshed, in short, but not stripped bare. This shampoo offers a really thorough cleanse, while still hydrating the hair. Dreamy. What are the features & benefits of the ELEVEN Australia Deep Clean Shampoo? Deep cleansing shampoo Leaves hair and scalp feeling healthy and hydrated Removes product buildup Suitable for all hair types Ideal for cleansing away excess oil Safe to use on coloured hair Vegan and cruelty-free Gluten-free 300ml Who is the ELEVEN Australia Deep Clean Shampoo best for? Those of us who are heavy users of styling products will love this shampoo, as will the oily-haired. However, it’s suitable for all hair types and textures, and is safe to use on coloured hair. How should I use the ELEVEN Australia Deep Clean Shampoo? Hop in the shower, wet your hair, and lather a teaspoon or so of this shampoo through your hair. Massage into your scalp for a thorough cleanse, then rinse, repeat, and follow with conditioner. You might like to use as a weekly reset, or every time you wash your hair if you use a lot of product or find you get oily quickly. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.