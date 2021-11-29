Ecovacs

Deebot N79w Multi-surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$279.99 $134.99

At a glance Hardwood Bagless Cordless Multi-surface App Based Smart Home Compatible Self-mapping Scheduled Cleaning Highlights Smart home compatible- Amazon Alexa & Google Home Time Scheduling Automatic charging Stair Safety Technology Obstacle Detection Technology High Efficiency Filter Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 3.1 Inches (H) x 13 Inches (W) x 13 Inches (D) Weight: 7 Pounds Features: Controlled by Smartphone App, 360-Degree Swivel, Cordless, Rechargeable, Programmable Cleaning, Smart Home Compatible, Smart Mapping Capacity (Volume): 520 ml Run Time: 120 Minutes Number of Speeds: 2 Bag Type: Bagless Cleaning Path Width: 310 Millimeter Recommended Surface Application: Multi-Surface, Hardwood, Hard Floor, Carpet Filter Type: Standard Hose Length: 0 Inches Power Source: Battery Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 53748076 UPC: 856560007412 Item Number (DPCI): 329-00-0035 Origin: Imported Description N79W provides a versatile cleaning solution for hard floors and carpets. With the Smart Motion system, a runtime of up to 120 min, and multiple cleaning modes, N79W efficiently cleans your floor and has an appropriate cleaning mode for every job. You can also control your robot with ECOVACS App or with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and enjoy all the convenience! Hardwood Recommended for use on hardwood floors. Bagless Easily dispose of dirt and debris without a vacuum bag. Cordless Powered without a cord for freedom of use Multi-surface Can be used on many different surfaces. App Based Utilize the product brand App to connect with your smart robot to clean from your phone, tablet, at home or away. Smart Home Compatible Use voice commands on your robot using popular smart home voice devices such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Self-mapping Enables the smart robot to map your house by room or area, giving you control to choose which rooms/areas you want to clean. Scheduled Cleaning Input an automatic cleaning schedule for your robot when its most convenient for you and the robot will clean at those times. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.