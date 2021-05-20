Ecovacs

Deebot N79w Multi-surface Robot Vacuum

$279.99 $179.99

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 3.1 Inches (H) x 13 Inches (W) x 13 Inches (D) Weight: 7 Pounds Features: 360-Degree Swivel, Cordless, Rechargable Capacity (Volume): 520 ml Run Time: 120 Minutes Number of Speeds: 2 Bag Type: Bagless Cleaning Path Width: 310 Millimeter Recommended Surface Application: Hardwood, Carpet, Multi-Surface, Hard Floor Filter Type: Standard Hose Length: 0 Inches Power Source: Battery Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 53748076 UPC: 856560007412 Item Number (DPCI): 329-00-0035 Origin: Imported Description N79W provides a versatile cleaning solution for hard floors and carpets. With the Smart Motion system, a runtime of up to 120 min, and multiple cleaning modes, N79W efficiently cleans your floor and has an appropriate cleaning mode for every job. You can also control your robot with ECOVACS App or with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and enjoy all the convenience! Hardwood Recommended for use on hardwood floors. Bagless Easily dispose of dirt and debris without a vacuum bag. Cordless Powered without a cord for freedom of use Multi-surface Can be used on many different surfaces.