Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
ColourPop
Dee-lish! Pressed Powder Blush
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ColourPop
Brighten your complexion with the perfect natural flush of colour in a soft and buildable powder blush.
More from ColourPop
ColourPop
You Are Magnifico Pressed Powder Blush
BUY
$12.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Seriously Cool So Juicy Gloss Kit
BUY
$18.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Bubblegum Pop Lippie Scrub
BUY
$9.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Sing To Me Paolo Glitter Gel
BUY
$10.00
ColourPop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted