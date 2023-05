DedCool

Dedtergent 01 “taunt”

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Made for clothes, sheets, intimates, delicates – and life. The 100% biodegradable Dedtergent offers 60 washes and can be used in the machine or when handwashing your items. Your Dedtergent may be pink, but not to worry; it will turn colourless when it hits the water.