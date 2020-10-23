Threshold

Decorative Paulownia Wood Bowl Beige

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Decorative Paulownia Wood Bowl from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee is a simply striking accent piece you'll love putting on display. This decorative bowl is made from light-toned wood that's left unfinished for a handcrafted look that'll fit right in among rustic or farmhouse decor. The bowl has a diameter of just over a foot that makes it large enough to stand out on its own, while still being small enough to be displayed with other wooden accent pieces. Whether you use it strictly for decoration and arrange on the mantel or an end table with wooden bowls of varying sizes, or let it serve a functional role and set it on an entryway table to hold keys, your wallet and other small daily items, this wooden decorative bowl is sure to get noticed.Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere.