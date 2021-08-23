Creative Co-Op

Decorative Bamboo Blanket Ladder

Decorative bamboo ladder is a wonderful addition to your home, it'll add vertical storage and style in a sleek black finish Constructed of renewable bamboo, the ladder is sturdy enough to hold several towels and blankets Use in an office for hanging magazines, in a bathroom for towels or a living room for blankets Ladder leans against the wall and features 5 rungs for ample storage space Dimensions: 66" H x 16.5" L x 1" W