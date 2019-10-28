Decorative Accessories Stacking Boxes

$68.00

However you stack them, our glossy lacquer boxes have your keepsakes, trinkets and other small stuff covered. Colorblock with a single set or mix and match to create a playful palette Each set includes two lacquered wood boxes with removable lids Set of 2 boxes Stylish way to tidy your bedside, tabletop, counter or shelf Large Box Dimensions: 8"L x 6"W x 4"H; Small Box Dimensions: 6"L x 4"W x 3"H Chroma Lacquered Stacking Boxes, White: However you stack them, our glossy lacquer boxes have your keepsakes, trinkets and other small stuff covered. Colorblock with a single set or mix and match to create a playful palette. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to WOW. It’s what's new, it's what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: smile, you’re home.